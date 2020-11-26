Punjab CM Buzdar approves five-day parole of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved the five-day parole of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz so they can attend the funeral procession of Shehbaz's mother Begum Shamim Akhtar.

The PML-N had sought a two-week parole for Shehbaz and Hamza on Monday. On Wednesday, the provincial cabinet green-lighted a five-day parole and forwarded the summary to CM Buzdar for approval.

The parole reportedly starts tomorrow (Thursday) at 2pm. The parole-based release will come into effect once Begum Shamim's body reaches Pakistan.

Begum Shamim had passed away aged 89 on Sunday. She had developed a severe chest infection and was suffering from an advanced stage of Alzheimer's disease.



The condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's mother had deteriorated a week before her death and she was unable to regain her health due to old age.

Begum Shamim was being treated at a London hospital and her body was kept at the Avenfield Apartments where she was staying with her son.

It was transferred to the London Central Mosque's mortuary late Sunday night after the coroner and police spent about three hours at the Sharif family's apartment to complete paperwork to determine the cause of death and other legal requirements.

Family sources have confirmed to The News and Geo that arrangements have been made for the funeral prayers on Friday morning. As per the United Kingdom's coronavirus guidelines, the number of participants at the funeral is limited to 30.

Soon after that, the body will be flown to Pakistan for burial in Jati Umra. Members of the Sharif family accompany the dead body to Pakistan.

Former prime minister and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif will not be able to accompany his mother's body to Pakistan, ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar said.