Will Bilawal Bhutto attend Bakhtawar's engagement?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with his two sisters at an event. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@bakhtawrbz 

KARACHI: After PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the day, speculations have emerged regarding his participation in Bakhatawar Bhutto's engagement scheduled on November 27.

Taking to Twitter, the PPP leader said that he will continue working from home, adding that he will address the PPP foundation day gathering via a video link. "Wear a mask everyone, see you on the other side," he added.

Following the announcement by Bilawal Bhutto, the netizens were asking whether he would attend the engagement ceremony of his sister as the PPP had already asked the guests to get tested for coronavirus and email the scanned copies of the results ahead of the event. 

However, the party has not yet commented on the matter. 

Read more: Bakhtawar Bhutto to be engaged to son of US-based businessman on Nov 27

“All attendees are requested to please email a scanned copy of their negative COVID-19 PCR test result 24 hours prior to attendance. This is a mandatory requirement for security clearance,” the announcement had read.

Bakhawar Bhutto, the elder daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and late prime minister Benazir Bhutto, is to be engaged to Mahmood Chaudhary, the son of US-based businessman Younas Chaudhary, on November 27.

The ceremony to celebrate the engagement will be held at Bilawal House Karachi.

