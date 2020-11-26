Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Nov 26 2020
By
Web Desk

MDCAT 2020: Maryam Nawaz questions holding of exam amid coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz questions government's decision to hold MDCAT amid the COVID-19 crisis.

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday came out in support of students and questioned why the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2020) was being held when educational institutes have been shut down in the country. 

"While all educational institutions are closed and exams are being postponed, MDCAT students are being forced to appear for MDCAT test by PMC," tweeted Maryam. 

The PML-N leader questioned why the safety of the medical students and their families was not being considered as "important".

"Why the discrimination? Why imperil them and their families?" asked Maryam.

Moonis Elahi backs calls for delay 

A day earlier, PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi had also urged the government to reconsider the decision to hold the MDCAT on November 29 for the safety of students.

“When the government has suspended all educational activities and examinations because COVID-19, then why are thousands of young people being forced to appear for the MDCAT exam on November 29?” Elahi asked on Twitter.

Read more: Students voice concerns over PMC decision to hold MDCAT exams

The aspiring candidates have also demanded the authorities to delay the exam due to the ongoing health crisis in the country after it was announced that the MDCAT will be held as scheduled.

More From Pakistan:

Multan admin refuses permission for PDM's Nov 30 jalsa

Multan admin refuses permission for PDM's Nov 30 jalsa

KCR revival: SC issues contempt of court notice to CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah

KCR revival: SC issues contempt of court notice to CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah

Will Bilawal Bhutto attend Bakhtawar's engagement?

Will Bilawal Bhutto attend Bakhtawar's engagement?
Coronavirus resurge: Islamabad's DC Office temporarily shut

Coronavirus resurge: Islamabad's DC Office temporarily shut

18.10% Lahore students pass intermediate special exam

18.10% Lahore students pass intermediate special exam
Punjab CM Buzdar approves five-day parole of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza

Punjab CM Buzdar approves five-day parole of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza
Hyderabad's coronavirus positivity rate climbs up to 20%

Hyderabad's coronavirus positivity rate climbs up to 20%
FM Qureshi arrives in Niger to attend OIC meeting

FM Qureshi arrives in Niger to attend OIC meeting
PPP's Ali Musa Gillani granted bail

PPP's Ali Musa Gillani granted bail
PPP's Bilawal Bhutto goes into self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

PPP's Bilawal Bhutto goes into self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus
Only 1 Pakistani university among Asia's top 100 rankings

Only 1 Pakistani university among Asia's top 100 rankings

Latest

view all