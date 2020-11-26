MDCAT 2020: Maryam Nawaz questions holding of exam amid coronavirus

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz questions government's decision to hold MDCAT amid the COVID-19 crisis.

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday came out in support of students and questioned why the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2020) was being held when educational institutes have been shut down in the country.

"While all educational institutions are closed and exams are being postponed, MDCAT students are being forced to appear for MDCAT test by PMC," tweeted Maryam.

The PML-N leader questioned why the safety of the medical students and their families was not being considered as "important".

"Why the discrimination? Why imperil them and their families?" asked Maryam.

Moonis Elahi backs calls for delay

A day earlier, PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi had also urged the government to reconsider the decision to hold the MDCAT on November 29 for the safety of students.

“When the government has suspended all educational activities and examinations because COVID-19, then why are thousands of young people being forced to appear for the MDCAT exam on November 29?” Elahi asked on Twitter.

The aspiring candidates have also demanded the authorities to delay the exam due to the ongoing health crisis in the country after it was announced that the MDCAT will be held as scheduled.