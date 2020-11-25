Can't connect right now! retry
MDCAT 2020: Moonis Elahi backs calls for delay in exam

Aspiring applicants attempting the MDCAT test. Photo: Geo. tv/File

LAHORE: PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi wants the government to reconsider the decision to hold the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) on November 29 for the safety of students.

The PML-Q leader severely critiscised this decision in a tweet on Wednesday. 

The aspiring candidates have also demanded the authorities to delay the exam due to the ongoing health crisis in the country after it was announced that the MDCAT will be held as scheduled.

The federal government maintained the decision to hold the exam despite a nationwide closure of schools and colleges and postponement of exams announced earlier this week by Federal minister Shafqat Mahmood.

“When the government has suspended all educational activities and examinations because COVID-19, then why are thousands of young people being forced to appear for the MDCAT exam on November 29?” Elahi asked on Twitter.

Ealahi said tomorrow, these youngsters will become doctors and save the lives of others. “Why are their lives being put in danger today?” he asked.

The decision to hold the exam was made during the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) convened to discuss closures of educational institutes in the country.

As soon as the announcement was made the students took to Twitter to express their frustration over the decision as their health was being put at risk.

