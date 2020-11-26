Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Nov 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Gilgit Baltistan Assembly to elect speaker, deputy speaker today

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

After completion of its statutory term of five years, the GB Legislative Assembly was dissolved on June 24, 2020. Photo: Geo.tv/ File

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly is all set to elect its speaker and deputy speaker today (Thursday), with polling currently underway.

The polling is being conducted via secret balloting and the result will be announced by current speaker Fida Muhammad Nashad.

On Wednesday, a few newly elected members of the GB Legislative Assembly took their oath. Today, PTI member retired Col Ubaidullah Baig from Hunza took oath as he was unable to attend yesterday's assembly session.

The newly sworn in members of the assembly will all cast their votes for the new speaker and deputy speaker.

PTI has nominated Amjad Hussain Zaidi for the post of speaker and Nazir Ahmed for deputy speaker.

Read more: PTI set to form govt in Gilgit Baltistan

The united opposition parties, including the PPP, PML-N and JUI-F, have nominated Ghulam Mohammad as their joint candidate for speaker and Rehmat Khaliq for deputy speaker.

PTI has secured 22 out of the 33 seats in the assembly.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly consists of 33 seats — 24 of which are contested through direct elections. The remaining nine are reserved seats — six for women and three for technocrats and professionals.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan Navy rescues stranded boats in Balochistan

Pakistan Navy rescues stranded boats in Balochistan
COVID-19: Five-star Quetta hotel fined Rs100,000 for violation of SOPs

COVID-19: Five-star Quetta hotel fined Rs100,000 for violation of SOPs
SAPM Dr Faisal dismisses calls for delaying MDCAT 2020

SAPM Dr Faisal dismisses calls for delaying MDCAT 2020
Asif Zardari will attend Bakhtawar's engagement ceremony for a short duration

Asif Zardari will attend Bakhtawar's engagement ceremony for a short duration
Multan admin refuses permission for PDM's Nov 30 jalsa

Multan admin refuses permission for PDM's Nov 30 jalsa

MDCAT 2020: Maryam Nawaz questions holding of exam amid coronavirus

MDCAT 2020: Maryam Nawaz questions holding of exam amid coronavirus
KCR revival: SC issues contempt of court notice to CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah

KCR revival: SC issues contempt of court notice to CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to skip sister Bakhtawar's engagement party, sources

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to skip sister Bakhtawar's engagement party, sources
Coronavirus resurge: Islamabad's DC Office temporarily shut

Coronavirus resurge: Islamabad's DC Office temporarily shut

18.10% Lahore students pass intermediate special exam

18.10% Lahore students pass intermediate special exam
Punjab CM Buzdar approves five-day parole of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza

Punjab CM Buzdar approves five-day parole of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza
Hyderabad's coronavirus positivity rate climbs up to 20%

Hyderabad's coronavirus positivity rate climbs up to 20%

Latest

view all