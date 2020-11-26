Gilgit Baltistan Assembly to elect speaker, deputy speaker today

After completion of its statutory term of five years, the GB Legislative Assembly was dissolved on June 24, 2020. Photo: Geo.tv/ File

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly is all set to elect its speaker and deputy speaker today (Thursday), with polling currently underway.



The polling is being conducted via secret balloting and the result will be announced by current speaker Fida Muhammad Nashad.



On Wednesday, a few newly elected members of the GB Legislative Assembly took their oath. Today, PTI member retired Col Ubaidullah Baig from Hunza took oath as he was unable to attend yesterday's assembly session.



The newly sworn in members of the assembly will all cast their votes for the new speaker and deputy speaker.

PTI has nominated Amjad Hussain Zaidi for the post of speaker and Nazir Ahmed for deputy speaker.

The united opposition parties, including the PPP, PML-N and JUI-F, have nominated Ghulam Mohammad as their joint candidate for speaker and Rehmat Khaliq for deputy speaker.

PTI has secured 22 out of the 33 seats in the assembly.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly consists of 33 seats — 24 of which are contested through direct elections. The remaining nine are reserved seats — six for women and three for technocrats and professionals.