Nora Fatehi rides a camel for the first time after she hits 20 million followers

Indian dance sensation Nora Fatehi, who hit 20 million followers on Instagram on Wednesday, continued celebrations and rode a came for the first time.



Taking to Instagram, the Dilbar girl shared her dazzling photos wherein she could be seen riding the camel to celebrate the 20 million milestone.

The Bharat actress wrote in the caption, “celebration continues. I rode a camel for the first time! It was so fun.”

Recently, Nora Fatehi hit 20 million followers on Instagram and celebrated the milestone with her friends and family in the middle of a desert in Morocco.



Nora, who has Moroccan roots, wrote, “Wow! We did it! Thank you so much to my insta fam and everyone who constantly supports me! Love you guys. this is just the beginning.”

On the work front, Nora recently appeared in singer Guru Randhawa’s new video song Naach Meri Rani. The track took the internet by storm.