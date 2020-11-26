Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Nov 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Nora Fatehi rides a camel for the first time after she hits 20 million followers

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

Nora Fatehi rides a camel for the first time after she hits 20 million followers

Indian dance sensation Nora Fatehi, who hit 20 million followers on Instagram on Wednesday, continued celebrations and rode a came for the first time.

Taking to Instagram, the Dilbar girl shared her dazzling photos wherein she could be seen riding the camel to celebrate the 20 million milestone.

The Bharat actress wrote in the caption, “celebration continues. I rode a camel for the first time! It was so fun.”

Recently, Nora Fatehi hit 20 million followers on Instagram and celebrated the milestone with her friends and family in the middle of a desert in Morocco.

Nora, who has Moroccan roots, wrote, “Wow! We did it! Thank you so much to my insta fam and everyone who constantly supports me! Love you guys. this is just the beginning.”

On the work front, Nora recently appeared in singer Guru Randhawa’s new video song Naach Meri Rani. The track took the internet by storm.

More From Bollywood:

Alia Bhatt launches own label of sustainable kids clothing

Alia Bhatt launches own label of sustainable kids clothing

Kareena Kapoor wishes 'crazy diamond' Natasha Poonawalla on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor wishes 'crazy diamond' Natasha Poonawalla on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor gives a glimpse of her pregnancy cravings

Kareena Kapoor gives a glimpse of her pregnancy cravings
Taapsee Pannu claps back at troll who claimed she doesn’t know how to act

Taapsee Pannu claps back at troll who claimed she doesn’t know how to act
Ranbir Kapoor recalls his first date that ended disastrously

Ranbir Kapoor recalls his first date that ended disastrously

Kareena Kapoor mourns the death of football legend Diego Maradona

Kareena Kapoor mourns the death of football legend Diego Maradona

Kiara Advani excites fans with song teaser of upcoming film

Kiara Advani excites fans with song teaser of upcoming film

Nora Fatehi hits 20 million followers on Instagram

Nora Fatehi hits 20 million followers on Instagram

Sara Ali Khan looks breath-taking in latest snap

Sara Ali Khan looks breath-taking in latest snap

Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan enjoy making pottery

Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan enjoy making pottery

Indian TV actor Ashiesh Roy passes away from kidney failure

Indian TV actor Ashiesh Roy passes away from kidney failure

Kriti Sanon sheds light on increasing domestic violence amid Covid-19 pandemic

Kriti Sanon sheds light on increasing domestic violence amid Covid-19 pandemic

Latest

view all