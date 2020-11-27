Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's engagement to be 'a small family affair'

Bakhtawar, daughter of Benazir Bhutto and Zardari, will be engaged to UAE-based businessman Mahmood Chaudhry. Photo: Geo. tv/File

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the eldest daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and late ex-premier Benazir Bhutto, is all set to exchange rings with UAE-based businessman Mahmood Chaudhry today.

The groom

Bakhtawar, daughter of Benazir Bhutto and Zardari, will be engaged to UAE-based businessman Mahmood Chaudhry — son of Mohammad Younas Choudhary and Begum Suriya Choudhary — manages a diversified business in Dubai.

The Choudhry's hail from the old town of Lahore, Pakistan. "Mr Younas migrated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1973, where through hard work he established businesses in the construction and transport industry," the statement read. “Mahmood, the last born of five siblings, was born on July 28 1988, in the city of Abu Dhabi."

“He completed his primary education in Abu Dhabi and secondary education in the United Kingdom. Mahmood further went on to study law at the University of Durham,” the post revealed.

According to the details, the family’s primary country of residence remains the UAE where Mahmood continues to run his business in finance, tech, and construction.

The event

It will be an outdoor ceremony at the Bilawal House where the guests are required to bring along a negative COVID-19 PCR test report, taken in the past 24 hours, to be allowed in.

Sources said the attendees would be asked to ensure full compliance with the coronavirus SOPs. They added that a catering committee is looking after food and decorations. The venue would be ready by Thursday night.

Prior to the event, a group of Bilawal House employees have been selected to entertain the groom's family.

Sources said Zardari is personally monitoring all arrangements for his daughter's engagement.

PPP leader Shehla Raza told reporters on Friday that only family members will be present at the engagement.

Attendance

A day before the event, brother to the bride and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tested positive for the coronavirus. He is currently under self-isolation.

Shehla Raza said Bilawal is consulting with the doctors on whether to attend the engagement ceremony or not. No decision has been made yet.

Zardari, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital for various ailments, will be making a brief appearance at the function.

The dress

Despite much speculations about the bride's engagement look, there is no confirmed report on what she will be wearing.

Rumour has it, Bakhtawar will be recreating her mother's Nikkah look for one of the wedding events.