Bakhtawar Bhutto to recreate Benazir's Nikkah look at her dholak?

A social media post from a well-known fashion house 'Resham Ruwaj' has revealed the much-anticipated details about Bakhtawar’s attire. Photo: Geo. tv/Instagram/Resham Ruwaj

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari may be channeling her mother's iconic Nikkah look for her dholak.

Daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and assassinated ex-premier Benazir Bhutto, Bakhtawar is getting engaged to UAE-based business Mahmood Chaudhry on November 27.

After rumours of her recreating her mother's look emerged on social media, designer Resham Revaj posted a throwback photo of the original dress.

The green and pink hand-embellished sharara set was designed by the fashion house for Benazir's Nikkah ceremony in 1987.

Read more: Who is Bakhtawar's soon-to-be-husband? Family shares new details

"Congratulations to Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari on her engagement," wrote the brand on Instagram. "Feeling honoured that she wants to recreate Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto's Nikkah Jorah designed by Resham Revaj."

Last week, PPP had released details about Bakhtawar’s soon-to-be spouse and his family members in a bid to put to rest rumours circulating on social media about the upcoming engagement.

The PPP media cell revealed that Mahmood Choudhary — son of Mohammad Younas Choudhary and Begum Suriya Choudhary — is based in Dubai, where he manages a diversified business.

The family clarified that Younas Choudhary is not a US-based businessman, as had been reported earlier in the media.

The Choudhrys "hail from the old town of Lahore, Pakistan."

"Mr Younas migrated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1973, where through hard work he established businesses in the construction and transport industry," the statement read.