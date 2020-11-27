Wasim Akram gives an earful to people for not taking 'coronavirus seriously'

Wasim Akram asks people to take care of their loved ones during the on-going pandemic. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram has urged the masses to take the second wave of coronavirus seriously by religiously following the preventive guidelines issued by the authorities and health experts.

In an Instagram video, Akram was seen accompanied by her spouse on a morning walk to the beach where he again lamented on the litter carelessly thrown by the visitors.

"Baaz na aana tum loog {You people will never stop littering the beach]," Akram lambasted.



The left-arm pacer, along with his wife Shaniera, can be actively seen campaigning against the litter thrown by visitors on the beach.

Speaking about the on-going coronavirus and its deadly hazards if the preventive measures are not taken seriously, the former cricketer stressed upon the need to practice social distancing and urged everyone to wear face masks.

"The government has been repetitively warning against the coronavirus. Please take coronavirus seriously and take care of your loved ones," he added.