Kangana Ranaut meets Sanjay Dutt, prays for his good health

Bollywood
Friday Nov 27 2020
Friday Nov 27, 2020

Indian actress Kangana Ranaut met veteran Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt in Hyderabad post his cancer recovery and prayed for his good health.

Kangana, who is in Hyderabad for the shooting of her film Thalaivi, went to check on Sanjay’s health.

The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi star turned to Twitter and shared photo with Sanjay and wrote, “When I got to know we were staying in the same hotel in Hydrabad, I went to see Sanju sir this morning to check on his health.”

In the adorable photo, Sanjay could be seen striking a happy pose with Kangana.

Also, Kangana was pleasantly surprised to see Sanjay look even more handsome and healthy.

She also prayed for his long life and good health.

“Pleasantly surprised to see him look even more handsome and healthy. We pray for your long life and good health.”

The Sadak 2 actor recently announced his recovery from cancer.

