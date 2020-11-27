Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, Mahmood Chaudhry exchange rings as Karachi's bigwigs turn up to event

KARACHI: The eldest daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, and her fiancé Mahmood Chaudhry exchanged the rings as the city's bigwigs — including business magnates, politicians, and lawyers — turned up at the engagement ceremony here at the Bilawal House.

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari's engagement ceremony was being held in the open area of Bilawal House Karachi but without the presence of PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto, her brother who is quarantined after testing positive for the coronavirus.

At least 100-150 guests were present at Bakhtawar's engagement ceremony, with Zardari, her father, also in attendance. The former president reached the venue from the hospitals after his doctors gave the go-ahead.

Sources informed Geo News that there were more than a dozen family members of Mahmood Chaudhry at the event, with some Pakistani business tycoons among the more than 100 guests as well.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman, former law minister and Zardari's legal counsel, Farooq H. Naek, and Omni Group Chief Executive Anwar Majeed were also at Bakhtawar's engagement, the sources added.



Earlier today, Bakhtawar — the eldest daughter of Zardari and late ex-premier Benazir Bhutto — had thanked people for their "love & prayers", saying she would "be able to celebrate in a post-Covid world".

"Very sentimental & emotional day," said Bakhtawar on Twitter. "So grateful for everyone’s love & prayers. Especially our PPP family who, I know, are eager to participate."



However, her father and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari only attended the engagement ceremony for a short duration due to his health condition, sources had revealed a day prior. Zardari had to be shifted to a private hospital in Karachi on November 22 after he fell ill once again.



A few days ago, Bakhtawar had clarified that the videos and clips shared on the Internet purportedly from her engagement celebrations were "not my videos nor have anything to do with me".



The former president's daughter was upset at social media users for recklessly sharing videos without any verifying them first.

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari's fiance-to-be, Mahmood Chaudhry, reportedly arrived in Karachi on Thursday alongside his family, sources had informed Geo News.

A group of employees of the Bilawal House Karachi were selected to entertain Chaudhry's family, the sources had said. They also mentioned that samples of the staffers and the security personnel were taken for their coronavirus tests after an aide of the PPP chairperson contracted COVID-19.

