Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Nov 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Technological upgradation vital to meet future battlefield challenges: Pak Army chief

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 27, 2020

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa inspecting the material at the  Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) in Wah, on November 27, 2020. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday stressed that technological upgradation is imperative to meet the future challenges of the battlefield, the military's media wing said.

The army chief made the comments during his visit to Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) in Wah, where he was given a detailed briefing on the performance of various production units.

"Technological up-gradation, modernisation, and indigenous development to attain self-reliance in defence production [are] vital to meet the challenges of [the] future battlefield," the army chief said.

Read more: Pakistan Army 'fully prepared to thwart all internal, external challenges', says Gen Bajwa

Appreciating the POF management and staff for their dedication to optimise output, Gen Bajwa said that the institution serves as the backbone of Pakistan's defence.

Meanwhile, the briefing focused on the targets achieved, future projects, envisaged modernisation for cost-effective and sustainable production, and acquisition of modern technology in line with prevailing operational requirements of Pakistan Armed Forces, the ISPR said.

Read more: US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad meets COAS Gen Bajwa

The army chief was apprised of the POF's endeavours for international ventures focusing on exports to contribute to the national exchequer.

Earlier on arrival, Gen Bajwa was received by Chairman POF Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar, the ISPR said.

More From Pakistan:

PML-N slams govt for releasing Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza 6 days after Begum Shamim's death

PML-N slams govt for releasing Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza 6 days after Begum Shamim's death
'Goddess of Pop' Cher meets PM Imran Khan on visit to see 'world’s loneliest elephant' Kaavan

'Goddess of Pop' Cher meets PM Imran Khan on visit to see 'world’s loneliest elephant' Kaavan
KP government kickstarts anti-polio drive in Peshawar

KP government kickstarts anti-polio drive in Peshawar
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, Mahmood Chaudhry exchange rings as Karachi's bigwigs turn up to event

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, Mahmood Chaudhry exchange rings as Karachi's bigwigs turn up to event
Nawaz Sharif offers mother Begum Shamim Akhtar's funeral prayers in London

Nawaz Sharif offers mother Begum Shamim Akhtar's funeral prayers in London
‘Shared Vision’ to boost Pakistan, Afghanistan relations: FM Qureshi

‘Shared Vision’ to boost Pakistan, Afghanistan relations: FM Qureshi
Pakistan's key economic indicators show govt's policies fueling growth

Pakistan's key economic indicators show govt's policies fueling growth
Police encounter: Five 'robbers' gunned down in Karachi's DHA Phase 4

Police encounter: Five 'robbers' gunned down in Karachi's DHA Phase 4
Asian Development Bank approves $300 million loan for Pakistan's macroeconomic stability

Asian Development Bank approves $300 million loan for Pakistan's macroeconomic stability
MDCAT 2020 on Nov 29: SHC rejects petition to delay exam

MDCAT 2020 on Nov 29: SHC rejects petition to delay exam
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to address PDM's Nov 30 jalsa in Multan: Gilani

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to address PDM's Nov 30 jalsa in Multan: Gilani
Absence of dialogue, backchannel diplomacy will intensify Pak-India tension: UK think tank

Absence of dialogue, backchannel diplomacy will intensify Pak-India tension: UK think tank

Latest

view all