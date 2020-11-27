Technological upgradation vital to meet future battlefield challenges: Pak Army chief

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa inspecting the material at the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) in Wah, on November 27, 2020. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday stressed that technological upgradation is imperative to meet the future challenges of the battlefield, the military's media wing said.



The army chief made the comments during his visit to Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) in Wah, where he was given a detailed briefing on the performance of various production units.

"Technological up-gradation, modernisation, and indigenous development to attain self-reliance in defence production [are] vital to meet the challenges of [the] future battlefield," the army chief said.

Appreciating the POF management and staff for their dedication to optimise output, Gen Bajwa said that the institution serves as the backbone of Pakistan's defence.

Meanwhile, the briefing focused on the targets achieved, future projects, envisaged modernisation for cost-effective and sustainable production, and acquisition of modern technology in line with prevailing operational requirements of Pakistan Armed Forces, the ISPR said.

The army chief was apprised of the POF's endeavours for international ventures focusing on exports to contribute to the national exchequer.

Earlier on arrival, Gen Bajwa was received by Chairman POF Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar, the ISPR said.