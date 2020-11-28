Disha Patani follows boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s footsteps, video goes viral

Indian actress Disha Patani, who is known for sharing her workout videos on social media to inspire millions of her fans, posted a ‘kick and spin video’ to impress her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff this time.



The Baaghi 2 actress turned to Instagram and shared a video of her wherein she could be seen doing the perfect combination kick of a snap spin tornado giving a clean end.

The latest video of Disha Patani has taken the social media by storm and it went viral shortly after she posted it.

The Radhe actress was dressed in all black outfit and was seen practising her kicks.



The video also caught the attention of mother of Tiger Shroff, the rumoured boyfriend of Disha.

Ayesha Shroff commented, “superrrrrb” followed by several clapping hands emoticons.

The endearing post of Disha has garnered thousands of hearts.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai