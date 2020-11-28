Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 28 2020
Dior stands by Johnny Depp in the face of mounting criticism after libel ruling

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

American actor Johnny Depp’s support continues to grow after the actor faced a defeat in his high-stake libel case.

According to reports, devoted fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean star have been flocking the markets to buy his Dior Sauvage fragrance after he was ruled as a ‘wife beater’ by a UK court.

Depp has been the ambassador for the aftershave since 2015. The launch of the campaign itself had caused quite a controversy over its portrayal of Native Americans which was considered ‘racist’ by many.

The ad wreaked havoc once again after it was aired earlier this week during The Great British Bake Off.

Spokesperson for the Advertising Standards Authority said: “We have received a total of 11 complaints about this ad with the complainants believing that Johnny Depp shouldn’t be in the ad due to details concerning his recent court case.”

On the other hand, some have advised the brand to cut off ties with the actor. British PR expert Mark Bokowski said, per The Guardian: “I think it would be sensible for Dior to sever links with Depp. Anything can be stopped by pressing a button if they really wanted to.”

“A brand like Dior is not just looking at this territory. The attitude [toward Depp] in the UK will be very different to the one in eastern Europe, for example,” Bokowski continued.

“Brands hope for short-term memory loss and long-term amnesia. These fashion companies live in their own bubble, it’s like The Devil Wears Prada [film]. They live in a world where they are used to facing controversy,” he added.

