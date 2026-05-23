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Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck twin for L.A. reunion

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck grab a bite together at lunch
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 23, 2026

Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck twin for L.A. reunion
Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck twin for L.A. reunion

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner raised a few eyebrows on Friday when they were photographed out together in Los Angeles, not just because of the reunion itself, but because they turned up wearing virtually identical outfits.

Both the 53-year-old actor and his 54-year-old ex-wife stepped out in light blue sweaters and jeans, a coincidence that photographers captured and Just Jared published on 22 May. 

Whether it was planned or simply one of those uncanny co-parenting moments, it made for a charming set of pictures.

The pair have come a long way since their separation in 2015, which ended a decade of marriage and a relationship that had its roots in Hollywood long before that. 

They first met on the set of Pearl Harbor in 2000, reconnected while filming Daredevil in 2003, and began dating in 2004 before marrying the following year. 

Together they have three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Affleck told The New York Times in 2020 that the divorce remained his biggest regret. "Shame is really toxic. There is no positive by-product of shame," he said. 

Garner has been equally candid. 

"The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard," she told Marie Claire UK earlier this year. "Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard."

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