Rob Base dies: ‘It Takes Two' rapper was 59

Rob Base, one of hip-hop's most enduring voices and the man behind one of the genre's defining anthems, has died at the age of 59.

The rapper, real name Robert Ginyard, passed away on Friday following a private battle with cancer, according to a statement posted to his Instagram account.

The news came just four days after he had celebrated his birthday, marking the occasion with a post that read: "God thank you for allowing me to see another year."

The timing makes the loss all the more poignant.

"Rob's music, energy, and legacy helped shape a generation and brought joy to millions around the world," the statement read.

"Beyond the stage, he was a loving father, family man, friend, and creative force whose impact will never be forgotten."

It closed with a line that captured the scale of what he left behind: "Thank you for the music, the memories, and the moments that became the soundtrack to our lives."

The tributes from fellow artists were immediate.

Kid Capri expressed his shock, writing: "WTF? I was just on the phone with him a couple of months ago to clear a sample, he didn't say anything about him being sick!!! This is terrible smh."

Fat Joe offered simply: "Love Rob I'm so sorry." DJ Jazzy Jeff wrote: "Rest Well My Brother."

Base rose to prominence in 1988 alongside his music partner DJ E-Z Rock, who died in 2014 at the age of 46, with the release of It Takes Two.

The track became far more than a hit single.

It became a cultural touchstone, sampled across decades by artists including Snoop Dogg, The Black Eyed Peas, and DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince.

It also found its way into the soundtracks of films including Love & Basketball, Iron Man 2 and Bumblebee, ensuring that new generations kept encountering it long after its original release.

Along with DJ E-Z Rock, Base also gave fans Get on the Dance Floor and Joy and Pain.

In later years he remained active in music, performing on the I Love the 90's Tour alongside artists such as Vanilla Ice and Young MC, and mentoring emerging talent through his company Funky Base, Inc.

He was still working, still connected, still himself, right up until the end, it seems, given that he was fielding calls about sample clearances just months ago.

Hip-hop has lost one of its originals.