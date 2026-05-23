Taylor Swift will skip 2026 AMAs despite leading with 8 nominations

Taylor Swift also skipped the 2025 American Music Awards

Swifties will have to go another year without seeing Taylor Swift at the AMAs.

According to E! News, the pop megastar will not attend this year’s American Music Awards ceremony, despite heading into the night as one of its biggest nominees once again.

The 36-year-old, already the most-awarded artist in AMAs history with 40 wins, is nominated for eight more trophies thanks to her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl. Among her nominations are Artist of the Year, Best Female Pop Artist, Album of the Year and Best Pop Album.

Her lead single Fate of Ophelia also scored major recognition, earning nominations for Song of the Year, Best Pop Song and Best Music Video. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Taylor landed a nod in the Song of the Summer category.

If Swift sweeps all eight categories, she’ll tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most wins earned in a single AMAs ceremony.

Hosted by Queen Latifah, the 52nd AMAs will air live from Las Vegas on Memorial Day, May 25, with performances from artists including Keith Urban, KATSEYE and Hootie & the Blowfish.

Meanwhile, Swift has had a packed few months, balancing award season buzz, preparations for her upcoming induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and wedding planning with fiancé Travis Kelce.