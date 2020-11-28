Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Nov 28 2020
Kareena Kapoor asks her trolls to 'spread love and positivity'

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

Kareena Kapoor s quite unfazed as she said in a recent interview to The Quint

B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor is one of the industry's most sought-after stars.

However, with the abundance of all that love come a whole bunch of nitpickers and naysayers who don’t let any opportunity slip from criticizing her.

The Jab We Met star, however, is quite unfazed as she said in a recent interview to The Quint: "I just feel that the lockdown and pandemic have caused a lot of chaos in people’s minds and we have a lot of time on our hands. So people are just over-discussing, over-analysing, over-trolling things.”

“Everyone is all over the place. Everyone is sitting at home, lot of people are without jobs. One shouldn’t even look at it as trolling. I guess everybody is just bored and wants to say something,” she went on to say.

"I think we are also here to spread peace and positivity. The idea is that everyone should just be happy in their space and not get into each others’ hair. If trolling makes someone happy then so be it,” she added.

