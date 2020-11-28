PPP, PML-N workers take control of Multan's Qila Qasim Bagh ahead of Nov 30 PDM rally

PPP and PML-N workers broke through security barriers and stormed into Multan's Qila Qasim Bagh on Saturday ahead of a Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally scheduled to take place there on Monday.



The PPP group to charge at the venue was led by sons of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani Ali Haider Gilani and Musa Gilani.

The party's workers were able to storm into the stadium despite the heavy police contingent deployed there, following which clashes occurred between the workers and law enforcement agencies.

According to the PPP Media Cell, their workers have taken control of the administration of the stadium and have also set up a welcoming camp outside.

Meanwhile, the PML-N workers also led a rally in Multan and entered the stadium.

“The rally will be held in Qila Qasim Bagh. Today all the barriers of the police and administration have been broken down. After storming the gates, we have taken control of the stadium,” PPP leader Musa Gilani said.

'Buzdar govt exercising restraint'



Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the Buzdar government is "exercising restraint".

Awan said that the government is holding back but PDM wants the situation to take "a different turn".

"Action will definitely be taken against those elements who tried to take the law into their own hands in Multan!" vowed Awan.



The government and the Opposition are at odds with each other over the PDM jalsa at Qila Qasim Bagh on November 30.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the Opposition parties to call off their rallies as the coronavirus situation in the country is worsening day by day.

However, the Opposition alliance has categorically rejected the government’s demands and vowed to hold rallies all over Multan if it is stopped from holding the Qila Qasim Bagh gathering.