pakistan
Friday Nov 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to address PDM's Nov 30 jalsa in Multan: Gilani

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 27, 2020

A file photo of Aseefa Bhutto Zardari.

MULTAN: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s youngest child, will address the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) jalsa in Multan on November 30.

This was announced by former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani on Friday while talking to reporters. Gilani and his sons are overseeing the preparations for the public gathering which will also mark PPP’s 53rd foundation day.

He said the government was making the situation worse by trying to stop the public gathering, asserting that the rally will definitely take place.

Read more: Bilawal Bhutto condemns PTI govt's 'thuggery'

No one can stop the jalsa

Meanwhile, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also said that no force can stop his party from marking its foundation day at the November 30 jalsa in Multan.

“Fascist regime continues to arrest democratic activists in Multan,” said the PPP boss. “These puppets are scared of jiyalas.”

Bilawal was quote tweeting Syed Kasim Gilani, son of former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani, who shared a video of PPP workers “being taken” away in “a police van”.

Maryam Nawaz will also attend Multan rally

Separately, Kasim told reporters that PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz has confirmed her attendance at Sunday’s public gathering.

“We are ready with Plan A, B and C. We have identified 12 spots in the city. If the administration does not let us reach jalsa gah, Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh, we will hold the public meeting at either of these 12 spots.”

It may be mentioned here that Kasim's brother, Syed Musa Ali Gilani, was arrested along with other party and PDM workers on Wednesday for holding a public rally despite a province-wide ban on large public gatherings owing to the coronavirus pandemic. He was granted bail on Thursday. 

Read more: PPP's Ali Musa Gilani granted bail

Permission denied

The city administration on Thursday refused to grant permission for a public gathering planned by the Opposition alliance, citing the rising spread of the coronavirus.

An application seeking permission to hold the meeting on November 30 in Multan was filed by PPP leader Natasha Daultana.

Denying permission for the jalsa, Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak cited Punjab government directives banning public gatherings of more than 300 guests until January 31 next year. He added that at least eight smart lockdowns have been imposed in the city to curb the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bilawal in self-isolation

After testing positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, Bilawal is currently self-isolating.  "I‘ll continue working from home and will be addressing PPP foundation day via video link," he said on Twitter.

He said that he will address the rally via video link.

