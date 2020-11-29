Anushka Sharma looks radiant in her pregnancy glow ahead of due date

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first baby with husband Virat Kohli, looked radiant as she flaunted her growing baby bump in the latest dazzling photos weeks ahead of her due date.



The Zero actress was snapped at various studios in Mumbai for shooting for her brand commitments last week following her return from Dubai after the IPL.

In one of the photos making rounds on the internet, Anushka could be seen donning a pink cold shoulder outfit with her team who are all sporting PPE kits and masks.

The photo clearly shows Anushka’s growing baby bump as she posed with the team.



According to the Pinkvilla, Anushka wrapped up all her pending shoots ahead of her due date in the first month of 2021.

Anushka announced in August that she was expecting her first baby with husband Virat Kohli. She said on Instagram, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”



