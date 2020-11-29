Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Nov 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma looks radiant in her pregnancy glow ahead of due date

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

Anushka Sharma looks radiant in her pregnancy glow ahead of due date

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first baby with husband Virat Kohli, looked radiant as she flaunted her growing baby bump in the latest dazzling photos weeks ahead of her due date.

The Zero actress was snapped at various studios in Mumbai for shooting for her brand commitments last week following her return from Dubai after the IPL.

In one of the photos making rounds on the internet, Anushka could be seen donning a pink cold shoulder outfit with her team who are all sporting PPE kits and masks.

The photo clearly shows Anushka’s growing baby bump as she posed with the team.

According to the Pinkvilla, Anushka wrapped up all her pending shoots ahead of her due date in the first month of 2021.

Anushka announced in August that she was expecting her first baby with husband Virat Kohli. She said on Instagram, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”


More From Bollywood:

Alia Bhatt buys 32 crore flat in Mumbai, set to become Ranbir Kapoor’s neighbor

Alia Bhatt buys 32 crore flat in Mumbai, set to become Ranbir Kapoor’s neighbor
Varun Dhawan recalls hilarious first meeting with Sara Ali Khan when she was a ‘kid’

Varun Dhawan recalls hilarious first meeting with Sara Ali Khan when she was a ‘kid’
Kareena Kapoor asks her trolls to 'spread love and positivity'

Kareena Kapoor asks her trolls to 'spread love and positivity'
Anushka Sharma has no plans of pausing work after giving birth

Anushka Sharma has no plans of pausing work after giving birth
Karan Johar turns off comments as he extends good wishes to Alia Bhatt for her clothing label

Karan Johar turns off comments as he extends good wishes to Alia Bhatt for her clothing label
Sara Ali Khan’s much-awaited film ‘Coolie No. 1’ trailer unveiled

Sara Ali Khan’s much-awaited film ‘Coolie No. 1’ trailer unveiled
Disha Patani follows boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s footsteps, video goes viral

Disha Patani follows boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s footsteps, video goes viral
Sanjay Dutt extended gratitude towards Kangana Ranaut for her good wishes

Sanjay Dutt extended gratitude towards Kangana Ranaut for her good wishes
Sara Ali Khan excites fans with promo for film 'Coolie No.1'

Sara Ali Khan excites fans with promo for film 'Coolie No.1'

Kangana Ranaut meets Sanjay Dutt, prays for his good health

Kangana Ranaut meets Sanjay Dutt, prays for his good health
Virat Kohli cuts Australia tour short to be with Anushka Sharma before baby arrives

Virat Kohli cuts Australia tour short to be with Anushka Sharma before baby arrives

Karan Johar apologises to Madhur Bhandarkar for using registered name in new show

Karan Johar apologises to Madhur Bhandarkar for using registered name in new show

Latest

view all