Bollywood
Sunday Nov 29 2020
Sara Ali Khan reminds fans to watch 'Coolie No 1' trailer

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

Fans are on the edge of their seats as B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan’s movie Coolie No 1 is set to release.

It looks like even the star can’t hold her excitement as she took to Instagram to remind her followers to watch the trailer which released over the weekend. 

She shared adorable snaps of herself decked out in all white as she freely sported her luscious locks which was complimented by subtle but eye-catching makeup.  

"My expression as I wait for you to watch the trailer of Coolie No 1," the caption read. 

Coolie No 1 is scheduled to release on December 25. 



