The PDM jalsa will take place at all costs tomorrow: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Marriyum Aurangzeb. — Geo News/File

PML-N on Sunday claimed that several party members have been arrested from Ghanta Ghar Chowk in Multan for carrying out a "peaceful rally."



According to Geo News, dozens of party workers, accompanied by PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah, reached the Ghanta Ghar intersection in Multan to carry out a rally but police intervened to stop them, resulting in an altercation. As a result, about seven party members were arrested by the police and were shifted to an undisclosed location.

Talking to journalists, Rana Sunallah stressed that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will "host a jalsa in Multan tomorrow (November 30) at all costs and will not cancel it under any circumstances."

PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb told Geo News that party members were carrying out a peaceful rally but the government ordered their arrest.

"These fascist rulers have arrested our workers who were carrying out a very peaceful protest against the incompetent government. Unlike their own supporters in the past, our workers did not carry out a civil disobedience movement; we didn't physically attack police officers as they did at D-Chowk," she said.

Marriyum added that the police have been arresting PML-N workers from their homes for the past four days and now they have attacked the workers and taken them into custody for no reason.

She said that wherever Prime Minister Imran Khan goes to address the public, coronavirus vanishes from that place. However, when the Opposition parities hold peaceful rallies, they resort to physical violence.

"The jalsa will take place in Multan at any cost tomorrow. PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif will leave Lahore for Multan at 10am sharp," she asserted.

Marriyum added that about 20 to 40 of PML-N workers have been arrested and are teams are looking out for them.

"If they try to arrest Rana Sanaullah and other party leaders, then this fascist government will be responsible for the chaos that will follow," she threatened.

When asked how the PDM will carry out the jalsa given that the police has cordoned off the rally's venue as well as the stadium by installing barricades and containers, Marriyum Aurengzeb said that if the government tries to shut down one jalsa venue, the PDM will carry out the rally across the city.

"They have done the same in Gujranwala, Swat, Mansehra, and Quetta. They [the government] should know that whenever they tried to stop our jalsas, the gatherings resultantly got even bigger," she said. "If any unfortunate situation arises, PM Imran Khan will be solely responsible for that."

PML-N information secretary reiterated that the PTI government should first of all stop its own conventions and gatherings, and stop Jamat-i-Islami from holding rallies before targeting the Opposition.

Earlier in the day, PDM's chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had also said that the scheduled jalsa will take place on November 30 despite the PTI-led government's efforts to stop the Opposition coalition.

Read more: PDM adamant on holding Multan rally, Fazlur Rehman terms govt's moves 'state terrorism'