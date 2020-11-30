NCOC finalises coronavirus vaccine procurement recommendations: Asad Umar

Asad Umar says that a task force of experts headed by SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had developed the recommendations. Photo: File

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Monday that the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has finalised recommendations for the procurement of coronavirus vaccines.

"NCOC today finalized its recommendations for procurement of COVID vaccine," tweeted Umar, who also chairs the national body. "These will be presented to the cabinet tomorrow for approval."

The minister said the recommendations were developed by a task force of experts headed by Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.



Vaccine



After Prime Minister Imran Khan green-lighted advance booking of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Economic Coordination Committee, headed by Advisor to PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, approved a $150 million grant to secure the purchase.

Covid-19 stats: Weekly stats

At an average of 2,591.5 cases per day, Pakistan has recorded 18,141 coronavirus infections in the past seven days with a daily case positivity average of 7.1%.

The country's death toll rose by 281 with an average of 40 deaths per day while 9,663 people recorded at a daily average of 1,380.