Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 30 2020
By
Web Desk

NCOC finalises coronavirus vaccine procurement recommendations: Asad Umar

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 30, 2020

Asad Umar says that a task force of experts headed by SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had developed the recommendations. Photo: File

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Monday that the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has finalised recommendations for the procurement of coronavirus vaccines.

"NCOC today finalized its recommendations for procurement of COVID vaccine," tweeted Umar, who also chairs the national body. "These will be presented to the cabinet tomorrow for approval."

The minister said the recommendations were developed by a task force of experts headed by Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan. 

Vaccine

After Prime Minister Imran Khan green-lighted advance booking of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Economic Coordination Committee, headed by Advisor to PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, approved a $150 million grant to secure the purchase. 

Read more: Asad Umar requests masses to practice coronavirus safety precautions

Covid-19 stats: Weekly stats

At an average of 2,591.5 cases per day, Pakistan has recorded 18,141 coronavirus infections in the past seven days with a daily case positivity average of 7.1%.

The country's death toll rose by 281 with an average of 40 deaths per day while 9,663 people recorded at a daily average of 1,380. 

More From Pakistan:

Mirpur, Hyderabad, Karachi and Peshawar record highest coronavirus positive rate

Mirpur, Hyderabad, Karachi and Peshawar record highest coronavirus positive rate
Gilgit Baltistan all set to elect new chief minister today

Gilgit Baltistan all set to elect new chief minister today
PTI govt counting last days in power, says Maryam Nawaz ahead of PDM's Multan rally

PTI govt counting last days in power, says Maryam Nawaz ahead of PDM's Multan rally
PDM's 'unemployed' lot exacting revenge on Punjab's masses: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

PDM's 'unemployed' lot exacting revenge on Punjab's masses: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan
PDM jalsa: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead PPP's rally in Multan

PDM jalsa: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead PPP's rally in Multan
Lahore again tops list of most polluted cities in the world

Lahore again tops list of most polluted cities in the world

Weather update: Karachi to remain cold and dry over next 24 hours

Weather update: Karachi to remain cold and dry over next 24 hours
MQM-P leader Muhammad Adil Siddiqui passes away from coronavirus in Karachi

MQM-P leader Muhammad Adil Siddiqui passes away from coronavirus in Karachi
Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate climbs to 8.5%, shows NCOC data

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate climbs to 8.5%, shows NCOC data
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 30

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 30
PDM Multan jalsa: Punjab IG gives orders to remove barriers from Opposition leaders' paths

PDM Multan jalsa: Punjab IG gives orders to remove barriers from Opposition leaders' paths
Islamabad gears up to beat coronavirus lockdown boredom with drive-in cinema by next month

Islamabad gears up to beat coronavirus lockdown boredom with drive-in cinema by next month

Latest

view all