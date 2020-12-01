Can't connect right now! retry
China hails Pakistan's participation as special partner at CAEXPO

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying. Photo: Chinese media. Photo: Geo. tv/File

BEIJING: China has appreciated Pakistan’s participation as a special partner of cooperation in the 17th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) held in Nanning, Guangxi province of China.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, the participation shows the country's sincere wish to strengthen cooperation with China and ASEAN countries.

“As you said, this year for the first time, Pakistan was invited as a special partner of cooperation to attend the expo. President Dr Arif Alvi delivered a video address at the opening ceremony. It shows Pakistan’s sincere wish to strengthen cooperation with China and ASEAN,” the Chinese official, Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing.

Pakistan had been supporting and participating in the China-ASEAN Expo, she said, adding that it had been using this platform to enhance cooperation with markets in China and ASEAN.

Cherishing that Beijing and Islamabad were good neighbours linked by mountains and rivers, the Chinese official said that both countries were all-weather cooperative and strategic partners.

“We are all-weather all-round strategic cooperative partners. We have geographical proximity and there are also links between Pakistan and ASEAN countries.”

She hoped to work with all sides to deepen cooperation within China-ASEAN-Pakistan and achieve win-win development.

This year, Pakistan was invited as a special cooperation partner country to participate in the CAEXPO by the Chinese government.

Pakistan Pavilion

The Pakistan Mission in China established a “Pakistan Pavilion” wherein around 16 Pakistan businessmen and traders set up 16 stalls and showcased Pakistani brands and products at the exhibition area of the expo held in Nanning.

Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque attended the opening ceremony of the expo. Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Arif Alvi, and heads of the states and governments of 10 ASEAN countries delivered video speeches.

Haque also visited the Pakistan Pavilion and stalls set up by Pakistani businessmen and traders and interacted with them.

He also addressed the Pakistan Trade and Investment Promotion Conference organised on the sidelines of the expo to attract the Chinese entrepreneurs and investors and later met with the secretary-general of the expo to discuss ways and means to further enhance cooperation between Pakistan and ASEAN countries.

Pakistan is also likely to be invited again as a special partner country to the next year’s expo to be held in Nanning, China.

