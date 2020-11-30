Can't connect right now! retry
Pak Army greatly values time-tested, brotherly relations with China, says COAS Bajwa

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 30, 2020

Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa (L) and China's Minister of National Defence General Wei Fenghe. Photo: Geo.tv file/ Chinese MoD

Pakistan's Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday had a meeting with China's Minister of National Defence General Wei Fenghe to discuss matters of mutual interest.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two leaders talked about regional security and enhanced bilateral defence collaboration, among other issues.

The visiting signatory acknowledged and appreciated the Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts towards maintaining regional peace and providing a secure environment to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. 

The Chief of Army Staff thanked Minister Fenghe for China’s unwavering support to Pakistan on all key issues, both at regional and international forums, the statement read.

“[The] Pakistan Army greatly values our time-tested and brotherly relations with China. We have been standing together all along, and our relations will be no different in wake of future challenges”, Gen Bajwa said.

Aside from the talks, the two leaders also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the enhancement of defence cooperation between both the Armies. 

The Chinese leader also laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada spot, while a contingent of Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour to him.

