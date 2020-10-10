China appreciates Pakistan’s stance on Hong Kong

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying says China wants to express its appreciation to Pakistan and all these countries for speaking out for justice. Photo: File

BEIJING: China on Friday appreciated Pakistan and other countries for speaking out for “justice” on matters related to Hong Kong during the General Debate of the Third Committee of the 75th UN General Assembly.

Earlier this week, Pakistan had made a joint statement on behalf of 55 countries telling the world that Hong Kong's affairs are an internal matter of China and underscored the importance of not interfering in the domestic affairs of sovereign states.

“The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is an inalienable part of China, and Hong Kong affairs are China’s internal affairs that brook no interference by foreign forces,” Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Munir Akram had told the General Assembly's Third Committee.



“We want to express our appreciation to Pakistan and all these countries for speaking out for justice. Their support once again proved that justice will always prevail and a small number of western countries who attempted to smear China under the pretext of Hong Kong and Xinjiang issues failed again,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying.

The spokesperson said that more than 70 countries voiced their “support on China's relevant positions”. She added that so far 57 countries have co-signed a joint statement on Hong Kong-related issues and 48 have made a similar joint statement on Xinjiang.

“Pakistan and Cuba have spoken on behalf of these countries in support of China's formulation and implementation of the law on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR),” said Hua.

The spokesperson added that the countries showed support as they believe that the laws will help ensure implementation of "one country, two systems, maintain the HKSAR's prosperity and stability, and ensure a safe environment for Hong Kong residents' exercise of legitimate rights and freedom”.