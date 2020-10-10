Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Oct 10 2020
By
Web Desk

China appreciates Pakistan’s stance on Hong Kong

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 10, 2020

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying says China wants to express its appreciation to Pakistan and all these countries for speaking out for justice. Photo: File

BEIJING: China on Friday appreciated Pakistan and other countries for speaking out for “justice” on matters related to Hong Kong during the General Debate of the Third Committee of the 75th UN General Assembly.

Earlier this week, Pakistan had made a joint statement on behalf of 55 countries telling the world that Hong Kong's affairs are an internal matter of China and underscored the importance of not interfering in the domestic affairs of sovereign states.

“The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is an inalienable part of China, and Hong Kong affairs are China’s internal affairs that brook no interference by foreign forces,” Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Munir Akram had told the General Assembly's Third Committee.

Also read: This is how a Pakistani family is helping Hong Kong fight the coronavirus

“We want to express our appreciation to Pakistan and all these countries for speaking out for justice. Their support once again proved that justice will always prevail and a small number of western countries who attempted to smear China under the pretext of Hong Kong and Xinjiang issues failed again,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying.

The spokesperson said that more than 70 countries voiced their “support on China's relevant positions”. She added that so far 57 countries have co-signed a joint statement on Hong Kong-related issues and 48 have made a similar joint statement on Xinjiang.

Also read: President Alvi confers Hilal-e-Pakistan on outgoing Chinese envoy

“Pakistan and Cuba have spoken on behalf of these countries in support of China's formulation and implementation of the law on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR),” said Hua.

The spokesperson added that the countries showed support as they believe that the laws will help ensure implementation of "one country, two systems, maintain the HKSAR's prosperity and stability, and ensure a safe environment for Hong Kong residents' exercise of legitimate rights and freedom”.

More From Pakistan:

‘Tanzeem saazi at 3am’: Talal Chaudhry hits back at PM Imran Khan over jibe

‘Tanzeem saazi at 3am’: Talal Chaudhry hits back at PM Imran Khan over jibe
Watch: Azeris wave flags of Pakistan and Turkey on streets of Azerbaijan

Watch: Azeris wave flags of Pakistan and Turkey on streets of Azerbaijan
Coronavirus second wave: Fawad 'advises' opposition to postpone movement till next year

Coronavirus second wave: Fawad 'advises' opposition to postpone movement till next year
Jamaat-e-Islami chief rules out joining opposition alliance against PTI

Jamaat-e-Islami chief rules out joining opposition alliance against PTI
Pakistan plans crackdown on toxic cosmetic products

Pakistan plans crackdown on toxic cosmetic products
Punjab IGP forms JIT to probe sedition case against Nawaz Sharif, aides

Punjab IGP forms JIT to probe sedition case against Nawaz Sharif, aides
PCB withdraws woman cricketer from camp after COVID-19 test comes positive

PCB withdraws woman cricketer from camp after COVID-19 test comes positive
MSR should be granted bail, says Barrister Ali Zafar

MSR should be granted bail, says Barrister Ali Zafar
Exclusive — TikTokers angry, devastated; call TikTok ban a blow to creative freedoms

Exclusive — TikTokers angry, devastated; call TikTok ban a blow to creative freedoms
BIEK to announce intermediate Part-II General Science 2020 results tomorrow

BIEK to announce intermediate Part-II General Science 2020 results tomorrow
Pakistan's top TikToker Jannat Mirza calls for removal of PTA ban

Pakistan's top TikToker Jannat Mirza calls for removal of PTA ban
PML-N workers, angry at Jalil Sharaqpuri's 'betrayal', place 'lota' on his head

PML-N workers, angry at Jalil Sharaqpuri's 'betrayal', place 'lota' on his head

Latest

view all