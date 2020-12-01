PM Imran Khan to review Pakistan-France relations in cabinet today

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing a meeting of the Federal Cabinet. Photo: File/ Geo.tv

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday will preside over a meeting of the Federal Cabinet to review the country's economic, political, and security situation.

During the meeting, the ministers will also discuss Pakistan's diplomatic relations with France.

The diplomatic ties between the two states had been affected ever since Prime Minister Imran Khan slammed French President Emmanuel Macron over his anti-Muslim attitude, criticising him for hurting the sentiments of millions of Muslims around the world. Since then, the government of Pakistan had been under pressure to boycott French products as a form of protest.

President Macron's comments had come in response to the beheading of a teacher for showing blasphemous cartoons.

Aside from France, the cabinet will also be briefed on the progress at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) latest moot.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also be apprised of the ongoing economic situation in the country, particularly about inflation and prices of sugar and wheat.

The cabinet will also review three ongoing development projects in the country, including the New Pakistan Housing Development Authority, Islands Development Authority, and the Ravi Urban Development Authority.

Other issues to be reviewed by the Federal Cabinet include an agreement between Pakistan Navy Engineering College and the Yildiz Technical University in Turkey.