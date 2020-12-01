Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
Sara Ali Khan on ‘copying’ Karisma Kapoor in her upcoming film ‘Coolie No 1’

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

Sara Ali Khan said playing the role which was once played by Karisma Kapoor was no piece of cake

B-Town starlet Sara Ali Khan is all over the news as her forthcoming film Coolie No 1  will soon be ready for release.

The Kedarnath star spoke about the film and what is was like to recreate something that had already been a hit back in the day, while trying to reach its benchmark of success.

During an interview with IANS, Sara said: "When I started off, my only dream and desire was to be able to do all kinds of genres of films with all kinds of directors. So, I truly consider myself extremely lucky that I have been given this opportunity because I am of course a die-hard David sir fan. But the truth is, not one particular genre of cinema I like.”

She went on to reveal how playing the same role which was once played by the iconic Karisma Kapoor was no piece of cake.

"She is an iconic star. She redefines the nineties for most audiences. So I don't think I have even attempted to step into her shoes. Of course, it is a remake and comparisons are inevitable. Up until now, I was so much more focused on bringing something new to the table. Everything is kind of tweaked to make it more today,” she said.

"It's been some years since then. Things have changed. I think instead of aping or trying to copy Karisma, which is impossible to do, we have tried to bring a freshness to the role. I enjoyed working with Varun, so it is that chemistry for me that's in the film as opposed to trying to copy Karisma Kapoor because that wouldn't be fun and wouldn't be possible,” she added.

