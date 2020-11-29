Update from New Zealand: Two Pakistan cricketers who tested COVID-19 positive are ‘no more infectious’

Pakistani cricketers in a group photo before departure for New Zealand.

KARACHI: Two of the six initial COVID-19 positive cases from Pakistan squad are now not considered infectious anymore after serology tests, said New Zealand health authorities on Sunday.

“Following serology (blood) testing, two of the original six positive cases are now considered to be historic cases and are therefore not infectious,” said a spokesperson of New Zealand health ministry.

Six members of the squad have tested positive at day 1 testing, and one member of the squad was tested positive at day 3 testing.

It is, however, not clear if the two are now considered as “recovered” and cleared to join the rest of squad members immediately.

The NZ health official further said that all 53 members of the squad in Christchurch have also had serology tests, in addition to the routine PCR testing for the virus.

“As a result, a further 11 people (in addition to the two mentioned above) returned positive serology indicating previous ‘historic’ infections,” the official added.

It is worth mentioning that Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hasnain, Wahab Riaz and masseur Malang Ali were tested positive in July ahead of Pakistan team’s departure to the UK for the series, all names were released by the PCB at that time.

However, Fakhar Zaman, Kashif Bhatti and Imran Khan are not part of the current touring party in New Zealand.

There are no names provided by the New Zealand health authorities of the 11 players it traced as having historical infections.

Pakistan cricket team in Christchurch have currently their exemption to train during isolation period on hold and a decision is likely to be made in next two days.

The squad will undergo their third PCR testing on Monday and it is expected that a decision to allow for training will be made after results of the third test.