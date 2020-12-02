Ishaq Dar lied in BBC interview, should have seen the stress on his face: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan at a public gathering in Gilgit-Baltistan. Screengrab

GILGIT: Prime Minister Imran Khan says former finance minister Ishaq Dar lied while everyone watched his interview on BBC News’ show ‘HARDtalk’.

If you want to see stress, you should have seen Ishaq Dar’s face yesterday, the premier mockingly added.

The premier was speaking at an official visit to Gilgit Baltistan on the occasion of the oath-taking of the new cabinet. He spoke in detail about his plans for the development of the region and ended his speech with comments against the opposition and Dar.

Dar, who is also a close aide of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, had revealed during the BBC interview that he owns only one property in Pakistan and that too, has been seized by the government.

Soon after his interview PTI lawmakers took to social media to bash the former finance minister.

Responding to the PML-N leader's claims of financial transparency, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar stated that "Dar has been exposed for the umpteenth time".

Meanwhile, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari shared a video clip from the interview, where the host of the programme can be seen cross-questioning the former lawmaker about his properties and assets. Taking a dig at the former finance minister, she wrote in the caption: "Oops - when you get caught out!".

'People dying from coronavirus and opposition holding rallies'

In his address on Tuesday, PM Khan took a jibe at opposition leaders too, including PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

He called them the corrupt mafia and said they do not care about the country. The mafia is just hatching conspiracies to save their looted wealth, the PM said.

He said he has known Nawaz and Zardari since 30 years. “We have seen god’s wrath bestowed on them,” he said, adding that Nawaz and Zardari lie to go to London and Dubai.

“People are dying from the coronavirus and the opposition is holding public rallies,” the premier said.

'Provisional provincial status for Gilgit Baltistan top priority'

PM Khan reiterated that the PTI government would on priority basis to grant the provisional provincial status to Gilgit Baltistan as earlier promised.

PM Imran said the government will first work on providing GB the status of a province.



The premier also congratulated the cabinet and Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid on assuming a “difficult duty to serve the masses”.

He said Gilgit Baltistan will soon get a government which will establish new standards in the region.

“I know your area. I know your problems,” Imran Khan said in his speech.

“You people know better than us what projects are needed [in Gilgit],” he said, adding that PTI is working to bring the Ehsaas Programme as well.

He made promises of universal health insurance, saying people would be able to use it by getting treatment at any hospital up to a limit of Rs1 million.

This is the PM's second visit to the region in a month. During his last visit on November 1, just before the election, he announced to grant provisional provincial status to Gilgit Baltistan.