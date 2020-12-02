Chinese giant Vivo to set up mobile phone manufacturing plant in Pakistan

Federal Minister Hammad Azhar with officials from Vivo. Photo: Twitter/Hammad Azhar

Federal Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar on Wednesday announced that the Chinese smartphone company Vivo has decided to establish a manufacturing facility in Pakistan.

The minister said that the Chinese tech giant has also purchased land for setting up the facility.

"Deployment of DIRBS eliminated smuggled phones. It was followed up by Mobile Manufacturing Policy. Revenues already doubled and now local manufacturing taking off," said Azhar in a tweet.

The facility will be set up in Faisalabad with the agreement signed between the Chinese company and the Punjab government last month.

Last week, Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a ceremony to sign an agreement for setting up a smartphone manufacturing plant in M-3 Industrial Estate Faisalabad through bilateral collaboration.

Vivo Vice President Duam Tai Ping and Director Manufacturing Zhang Bin signed the agreement at the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) office with an initial investment of $10 million. FIEDMC CEO Aamer Saleemi was also present.