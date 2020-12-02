Can't connect right now! retry
Karachi University extends deadline for entry test-based admissions 2021

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

The University of Karachi. — APP/File

The University of Karachi on Wednesday extended the deadline for submission of application forms of the entry-test-based online admissions 2021, the varsity said in a statement.

The deadline, which has been extended until December 4, 2020, applies to Bachelor's and Master's programmes, Doctor of Pharmacy (morning and evening programme), BA/LLB (five years programme) Doctor of Physical Therapy (Morning programme).

In-charge Directorate Admissions, KU, Dr Saima Akhtar said that students could get relevant admission details, online admission form, prospectus, and admission related guidelines from the official web portal — www.uokadmission.edu.pk.

Read more: Karachi University announces entry test based admission 2021

She advised them to submit the relevant documents along with the paid fee voucher on the same portal by December 4, 2020.

For the Bachelor’s programme, admissions are available in departments of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology, Chemical Engineering, Commerce, Computer Science, Criminology, Applied Physics, Biotechnology, Business Administration, Education, Environmental Studies, Food Science and Technology, International Relations, Mass Communication, Public Administration, Petroleum Technology, Special Education and Teacher Education, and School of Law (LAT) for which at least 50 per cent marks are required for clearance.

Meanwhile, in the Master’s programmes, admissions are open in the departments of Business Administration, Criminology, Commerce, Mass Communication, Public Administration, and Pakistan Studies.

