Karachi University announces entry test based admission 2021

The University of Karachi. — APP/File

The University of Karachi on Monday announced entry-test-based admissions for the academic year 2021, the varsity said in a statement issued.



According to the statement, admissions are available in: "Doctor of Pharmacy (Morning and Evening), Doctor of Physical Therapy (Morning) and bachelors and masters program, and Department of Visual Studies."

The statement mentioned that the admission form, prospectus and admission details, and guidelines were available on the university's website — www.uokadmission.edu.pk.

"Students could submit their admission forms along with a scanned copy of relevant documents and with the paid fees deposit slip to complete the admission process till November 30, 2020," the statement said.

In the bachelor's program, admissions would be given in departments of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology, Chemical Engineering, Commerce, Computer Science, Criminology, Applied Physics, Biotechnology, Business Administration, Education, Environmental Studies, Food Science and Technology, International Relations, Mass Communication, Public Administration, Petroleum Technology, Special Education and Teacher Education, and School of Law (LAT [HEC] clearance with at least 50 marks, is required).

In the master's programs, admissions would be given in the departments of Business Administration, Criminology, Commerce, Mass Communication, Public Administration, and Pakistan Studies.

The University of Karachi would conduct the entry test through its own assessment and testing service, the Karachi University Assessment and Testing Service, the statement said.

The students applying in four and five years bachelors programs in the Department of Visual Studies must have at least 45 marks in their Higher Secondary School Certificate or equivalent examinations, and in case they have completed their diplomas then they should have at least 60 marks to appear in the aptitude test of the VS.

The KU Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed said that the students, who are planning to apply on self-finance or reserved seats, must appear and clear the entrance test. Otherwise, they would not be considered for admission.