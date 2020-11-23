Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Karachi University announces entry test based admission 2021

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 23, 2020

The University of Karachi. — APP/File

The University of Karachi on Monday announced entry-test-based admissions for the academic year 2021, the varsity said in a statement issued.

According to the statement, admissions are available in: "Doctor of Pharmacy (Morning and Evening), Doctor of Physical Therapy (Morning) and bachelors and masters program, and Department of Visual Studies."

The statement mentioned that the admission form, prospectus and admission details, and guidelines were available on the university's website — www.uokadmission.edu.pk.

"Students could submit their admission forms along with a scanned copy of relevant documents and with the paid fees deposit slip to complete the admission process till November 30, 2020," the statement said.

Read more: Karachi University declares BA Part II Regular Annual Exam 2019 result

In the bachelor's program, admissions would be given in departments of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology, Chemical Engineering, Commerce, Computer Science, Criminology, Applied Physics, Biotechnology, Business Administration, Education, Environmental Studies, Food Science and Technology, International Relations, Mass Communication, Public Administration, Petroleum Technology, Special Education and Teacher Education, and School of Law (LAT [HEC] clearance with at least 50 marks, is required).

In the master's programs, admissions would be given in the departments of Business Administration, Criminology, Commerce, Mass Communication, Public Administration, and Pakistan Studies.

The University of Karachi would conduct the entry test through its own assessment and testing service, the Karachi University Assessment and Testing Service, the statement said.

The students applying in four and five years bachelors programs in the Department of Visual Studies must have at least 45 marks in their Higher Secondary School Certificate or equivalent examinations, and in case they have completed their diplomas then they should have at least 60 marks to appear in the aptitude test of the VS.

Read more: When will Karachi University announce admissions?

The KU Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed said that the students, who are planning to apply on self-finance or reserved seats, must appear and clear the entrance test. Otherwise, they would not be considered for admission.

More From Pakistan:

Naeem Bokhari appointed PTV Board's independent director, chairperson

Naeem Bokhari appointed PTV Board's independent director, chairperson
Students won't be promoted to next grade without exams: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani

Students won't be promoted to next grade without exams: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani
PPP workers clash with police over Gilgit Baltistan election results

PPP workers clash with police over Gilgit Baltistan election results
Watch: Overjoyed students chant slogans in favour of Shafqat Mahmood after his press conference

Watch: Overjoyed students chant slogans in favour of Shafqat Mahmood after his press conference
PTI lashes out at BBC for publishing ‘biased’ article

PTI lashes out at BBC for publishing ‘biased’ article
Lahore shops may close by 6 pm, sources say

Lahore shops may close by 6 pm, sources say
PM Imran Khan’s aide pins hope on Joe Biden for release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui

PM Imran Khan’s aide pins hope on Joe Biden for release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui
Lahore ranks world’s most polluted city yet again, with 'hazardous' air quality

Lahore ranks world’s most polluted city yet again, with 'hazardous' air quality
Pakistan, Belgium to expand bilateral trade, investment ties: FO

Pakistan, Belgium to expand bilateral trade, investment ties: FO
Situation worsening: Coronavirus claimed over 200 lives across Pakistan in past one week

Situation worsening: Coronavirus claimed over 200 lives across Pakistan in past one week
The sorry state of affairs in Karachi’s fire department

The sorry state of affairs in Karachi’s fire department
Underage marriage: SHC disposes of Arzoo's petition seeking protection from FIR against alleged husband

Underage marriage: SHC disposes of Arzoo's petition seeking protection from FIR against alleged husband

Latest

view all