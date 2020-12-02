Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 02 2020
Kate Middleton’s mother credited for helping land Prince William: report

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

Kate Middleton’s mother, Carole Middleton is reportedly the reason she and Prince William ended up tying the knot.

This claim has been brought forward by royal commentator Luisa Ciuni. 

She touched upon this secret and admitted that Mrs. Middleton's cooking was what helped Prince William make it official with Kate.

During her interview with Tv2000 Ms Ciuni explained, "At first, after overcoming a certain degree of embarrassment - Kate and William were still young, at university - they said, 'come and have tea at our house’. They brought a Viennetta and he had never eaten something so good.”

"From then on, Mrs Middleton, a mother who has since been accused of having groomed her daughters to become princesses, was in charge of making the prince have a Viennetta every time he visited because he didn't normally have it."

For those unversed, Viennetta’s are a traditional British desert which is readily available in British supermarkets. 

