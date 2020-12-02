Why did Shahid Afridi leave Sri Lanka amid the LPL tournament?

Shahid Afridi pictured during the opening Galle Gladiators game at the Lanka Premier League, on November 27, 2020. — Photo courtesy Twitter/@LPLT20

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, who is currently captaining Lanka Premier League side Galle Gladiators, abruptly left Sri Lanka amid the tournament on Wednesday.



"Unfortunately I have a personal emergency to attend to back home. I will return to join back my team at LPL immediately after the situation is handled. All the best," he tweeted, much to the surprise of cricket fans.



The exact nature of his "personal emergency" remains unclear at the moment.

Prior to the start of the tournament, Afridi had joined his team a day late after missing his flight to Sri Lanka. The all-rounder, however, arguably made up for it with a highly entertaining performance during the first Galle Gladiators match on Friday.



The skipper seemed to have turned back time to the prime of his career, smashing boundary after boundary. At the end of the game, his knock consisted of three 4s and six 6s.



