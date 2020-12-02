Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 02 2020
India's Kohli scores fastest 12,000 ODI runs in match against Australia to cross Sachin Tendulkar

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the fastest batsman to hit 12,000 One Day International (ODI) runs.

The 32-year-old achieved the feat in India’s third and final ODI against Australia at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

The record was previously held by former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar who completed the mark in 300 innings. Kohli, however, took just 242 innings to reach the milestone — 58 innings quicker than his former Indian colleague.

The batsman reached the figure in the 13th over of India’s innings after the guests won the toss and chose to bat first.

The Indian player has joined a list of elite cricketers as he is only the sixth player to score 12,000 ODI runs. 

Other players who have achieved the milestone are Ricky Ponting, Sanath Jayasuriya, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene and Sachin Tendulkar, according to ESPNcricnfo.

Kohli is considered one of the best batsmen in ODIs with 43 centuries and 59 half-centuries to his name, making him average around 60 in the format.

The top-order batsman made his debut back in 2008 against Sri Lanka.

