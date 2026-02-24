'Tactical errors': Cricket fraternity reacts to Pakistan's defeat against England

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Will Jacks. — Reuters

Renowned former cricketers and fans on Tuesday expressed disappointment on Pakistan’s overall performance during the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after the national team lost to England in their second Super Eight match of the tournament.

Skipper Harry Brook’s brilliant century led the Three Lions to a two-wicket win over the Green Shirts at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, sealing their place in the semifinals and consolidating their top spot in Group 2 with four points.

Chasing a challenging target of 165, the two-time champions reached the total with eight wickets down and five balls to spare, thanks to Brook’s captain’s knock.

Brook walked back after top-scoring with a 51-ball 100, including 10 fours and four sixes.

Will Jacks followed shortly after, dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz for 28 when England required just five runs off 12 deliveries. Nawaz struck again in the same over, getting Jamie Overton stumped, adding drama to England’s chase.

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez took to social media platform 'X' and expressed his disappointment on social media platform 'X', reflecting on Pakistan's overall performance in the ongoing tournament.

"Tactical errors caused team Pakistan not in this match but whole tournament," Hafeez wrote.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Yousuf praised England’s performance in the same game, highlighting the impact of Harry Brook’s innings.

"Harry Brook delivers! Leading from the front, and England are into the semis. What a thriller! Pakistan’s rollercoaster continues," Yousuf said.



Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik emphasised that success in the shortest format still depends heavily on strong basics, game awareness, and discipline rather than merely intent and innovation. "Aiming to play modern-day cricket without getting the basics right is like sitting in a 10th-grade exam without going to nursery class," Malik wrote.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan shared his thoughts on the tournament’s conditions, suggesting they may heavily favour non-subcontinent sides.

"A great chance that not 1 sub-continent team will make the semi-finals in these conditions," Vaughan wrote.

Pakistan Test cricketer Ahmed Shehzad launched a strong critique of the team’s tactics and execution, expressing disappointment over what he described as a missed opportunity against an England side he believed was far from its best.

"England weren’t even at their best. A very beatable side. Yet Pakistan missed a golden opportunity due to poor planning, poor shot selection & a confused Playing XI," Shehzad wrote.



