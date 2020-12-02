Sara Ali Khan teases release of 'Coolie No 1' movie song

B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Coolie No 1 and that means many exciting posts on her social media on the eve of its viewing.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a stunning snap of herself and her co-star Varun Dhawan posing with two giant displays of her gorgeous self.

The fabulous actress sported a yellow and green lengha while Varun looked dashing in a red kurta.

In the caption, the star went lyrical as she shared what appears to be lyrics of the movie's song Bhabi which according to her, is set to make its debut tomorrow.

The film will be ready for viewing on Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020.

Take a look:







