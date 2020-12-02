Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 02 2020
By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

In a first, PIA transfers nearly 500 employees from Karachi to Islamabad

By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane prepares to take-off at Alama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore. — Reuters/Files 

In a first, the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) management on Wednesday issued orders for the transfer of nearly 500 employees from Karachi to Islamabad, sources informed Geo News.

According to the sources, the PIA management has asked 450 employees of the flag carrier's marketing department to shift from the port city to the capital by December 28.

All PIA offices in Sindh — except the ones in Larkana — have been closed, sources said, adding that the officers were first transferred from interior Sindh to Karachi.

Read more: PIA to lay off 3,500 employees as ECC approves Rs12.8b for VSS

Now, PIA has issued orders for transferring the officers from Karachi to Islamabad, sources said.

"The officers are suffering from severe anxiety and frustration after receiving sudden transfer orders," the sources added.


