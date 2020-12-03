Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Dec 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles, PM Imran Khan discuss coronavirus, climate change in phone call

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 03, 2020

Britain’s heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles reaffirmed United Kingdom's assistance to Pakistan during the coronavirus pandemic in a phone call to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A statement issued here on Thursday said Prince Charles expressed regret over coronavirus deaths in Pakistan. The two leaders discussed Pakistan-Britain ties and reiterated their commitment to strengthen bilateral relations. 

Prince Charles approved of Pakistan's commitment to tackle global warming and stressed that the UK would support Islamabad's move towards renewable energy. The prince and the prime minister agreed on the need for global cooperation to combat climate change. 

Britain is co-hosting the United Nations' climate change summit, known as COP26, with Italy next year in November. The event was originally planned for November 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

