Sara Ali Khan shares first photo with Akshay Kumar from sets of ‘Atrangi Re’

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan, who is on promotional spree of her upcoming film Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan, shared first photo from the sets of Atrangi Re with superstar Akshay Kumar.



Taking to Instagram, Sara Ali Khan shared an adorable photo with Akshay from the sets of Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re and wrote, “AtrangiRe becomes more Rangeen! @akshaykumar so privileged, excited and thankful to be working with you!”

The Good Newwz actor also took to photo-video sharing platform and posted the same snap with Sara.



Akshay Kumar feels happy as he returns to the sets after a long break due to Coronavirus. He wrote, “The joy brought by those three magic words is unmatched: Lights, Camera, Action.”

“Begun shooting for #AtrangiRe by @aanandlrai. Need all your love and best wishes.”



The film went on floors in March but shooting was halted due to Covid-induced lockdown.

The movie will hit the screens on February 14, 2021.