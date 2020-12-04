Can't connect right now! retry
PDM not permitted to hold Dec 13 rally due to rising COVID-19 cases: Deputy Commissioner Lahore

Friday Dec 04, 2020

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz addressing a PDM Jalsa, attended by hundreds of supporters despite the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Photo: File/ Geo.tv

LAHORE: The Deputy Commissioner of Lahore on Friday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement's December 13 rally has not been permitted because of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city.

During an interview with Geo News, DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz said that the negligent attitude of the masses at such public gatherings will lead to more infections and deaths.

"The second wave of coronavirus is more dangerous than the first one. People have to understand that. For this reason, we will not permit the December 13 jalsa."

He added that due to the increasing number of COVID-19 positive patients in Punjab, the government had to reopen the Kala Shah Kaku and the  Expo Center Quarantine Centres.

"If people do not abide by the government's coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), then we might have to impose another lockdown," the deputy commissioner said.

Speaking on PDM's choice of venue, DC Riaz said that the jalsa cannot take place at Minar-e-Pakistan, adding that the district administration has rejected PML-N's application in this regard.

"Minar-e-Pakistan is a national heritage and therefore it cannot be used for such activities," the deputy commissioner asserted.

He added that so far, law enforcement authorities have not issued any directives about arresting PML-N workers if they hold the jalsa.


