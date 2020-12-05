Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Dec 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Anil Kapoor quashes rumours of his COVID-19 diagnosis

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

'In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19,' tweeted Anil Kapoor 

Indian actor Anil Kapoor has rubbished rumours making rounds about his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Turning to his social media, the famed actor refuted the reports and thanked his fans and followers for expressing their concern.

“In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes,” he said.

The news comes as the actor was currently shooting with co-stars Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor for the upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh.

His costar Neetu tested positive earlier today, as revealed by a source close to the family. “She tested positive for COVID-19. Ranbir has organised everything in Mumbai so that she gets proper hospitalisation and isolation.”

