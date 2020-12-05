Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Dec 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Ranbir Kapoor to bring mum Neetu back home after she tests positive for COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

Neetu Kapoor is in isolation in Chandigarh while arrangements are being made for her

Bollywood star Neetu Kapoor along with director Raj Mehta and costar Varun Dhawan, tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a report by Times of India, the two are in isolation in Chandigarh while arrangements are being made by Neetu’s son Ranbir Kapoor to fly her back to Mumbai through an air ambulance.

A source close to the family revealed: “She tested positive for COVID-19. Ranbir has organised everything in Mumbai so that she gets proper hospitalisation and isolation.”

Earlier, reports about Anil Kapoor testing positive had also been making rounds but the actor set the record straight on Twitter.

“In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes,” he said.

More From Bollywood:

Sonam Kapoor expresses love to husband Anand Ahuja in loved-up post

Sonam Kapoor expresses love to husband Anand Ahuja in loved-up post
Sara Ali Khan shares first photo with Akshay Kumar from sets of ‘Atrangi Re’

Sara Ali Khan shares first photo with Akshay Kumar from sets of ‘Atrangi Re’
Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan bust some moves to 'Coolie No 1' track

Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan bust some moves to 'Coolie No 1' track

How is Janhvi Kapoor handling the Covid-19 pandemic?

How is Janhvi Kapoor handling the Covid-19 pandemic?
Kangana Ranaut’s tweet brings more legal trouble to her doorstep

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet brings more legal trouble to her doorstep

John Abraham named PETA India’s Person of the Year

John Abraham named PETA India’s Person of the Year
Saif Ali Khan hits out at social media users trolling his son Taimur

Saif Ali Khan hits out at social media users trolling his son Taimur
Sara Ali Khan teases release of 'Coolie No 1' movie song

Sara Ali Khan teases release of 'Coolie No 1' movie song

Sonam Kapoor is 'majorly' missing someone, reveals in latest snap

Sonam Kapoor is 'majorly' missing someone, reveals in latest snap

Rhea Chakraborty's brother gets bail in drug case after three months

Rhea Chakraborty's brother gets bail in drug case after three months
Salman Khan exempted from his court appearance in poaching case

Salman Khan exempted from his court appearance in poaching case
Bollywood star Sunny Deol diagnosed with Coronavirus

Bollywood star Sunny Deol diagnosed with Coronavirus

Latest

view all