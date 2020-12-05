Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Dec 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘handsome’ Manish Malhotra on his birthday

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘handsome’ Manish Malhotra on his birthday

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan penned down a heartfelt birthday note to wish her forever friend and brother ‘handsome’ fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress turned to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with Manish and wrote, “Happy birthday to my forever friend and brother @manishmalhotra05.”

“From twirling in shawls at Lolo’s shoot to red leather pants to patiala salwars to our sequence sarees... your place in my life is very special... have the best time ever.”

Commenting on the post, Manish thanked Kareena, saying “Thank you my most beautiful friend love you loads and our times together at the movies or otherwise are memories forever. to many more moments together.”

Kareena, who will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan, also shared a stunning photo with the designer in her Insta story and wished him on his birthday, saying “Happy birthday [email protected]


More From Bollywood:

Varun Dhawan in isolation after getting diagnosed with COVID-19

Varun Dhawan in isolation after getting diagnosed with COVID-19
Ranbir Kapoor to bring mum Neetu back home after she tests positive for COVID-19

Ranbir Kapoor to bring mum Neetu back home after she tests positive for COVID-19
Sonam Kapoor expresses love to husband Anand Ahuja in loved-up post

Sonam Kapoor expresses love to husband Anand Ahuja in loved-up post
Sara Ali Khan shares first photo with Akshay Kumar from sets of ‘Atrangi Re’

Sara Ali Khan shares first photo with Akshay Kumar from sets of ‘Atrangi Re’
Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan bust some moves to 'Coolie No 1' track

Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan bust some moves to 'Coolie No 1' track

How is Janhvi Kapoor handling the Covid-19 pandemic?

How is Janhvi Kapoor handling the Covid-19 pandemic?
Kangana Ranaut’s tweet brings more legal trouble to her doorstep

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet brings more legal trouble to her doorstep

John Abraham named PETA India’s Person of the Year

John Abraham named PETA India’s Person of the Year
Saif Ali Khan hits out at social media users trolling his son Taimur

Saif Ali Khan hits out at social media users trolling his son Taimur
Sara Ali Khan teases release of 'Coolie No 1' movie song

Sara Ali Khan teases release of 'Coolie No 1' movie song

Sonam Kapoor is 'majorly' missing someone, reveals in latest snap

Sonam Kapoor is 'majorly' missing someone, reveals in latest snap

Rhea Chakraborty's brother gets bail in drug case after three months

Rhea Chakraborty's brother gets bail in drug case after three months

Latest

view all