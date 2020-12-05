Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘handsome’ Manish Malhotra on his birthday

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan penned down a heartfelt birthday note to wish her forever friend and brother ‘handsome’ fashion designer Manish Malhotra.



The Laal Singh Chaddha actress turned to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with Manish and wrote, “Happy birthday to my forever friend and brother @manishmalhotra05.”

“From twirling in shawls at Lolo’s shoot to red leather pants to patiala salwars to our sequence sarees... your place in my life is very special... have the best time ever.”



Commenting on the post, Manish thanked Kareena, saying “Thank you my most beautiful friend love you loads and our times together at the movies or otherwise are memories forever. to many more moments together.”

Kareena, who will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan, also shared a stunning photo with the designer in her Insta story and wished him on his birthday, saying “Happy birthday [email protected]”



