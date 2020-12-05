Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Dec 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan addresses ‘problematic’ plot of ‘Coolie No 1’ that stirred chaos

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

Sara Ali Khan addresses ‘problematic’ plot of ‘Coolie No 1’ that stirred chaos

B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Coolie No 1 has stirred controversy even before its release.

Speaking about the problematic plot of the original 1995-release film, on which her film is based on, the Kedarnath actor came forth to defend it.

In an interview with Mid-Day, the actor said that if everything starts to become ‘politically correct’ the essence of humour would be dismissed.

“I'd urge people to watch the film with the honest intention with which it is told. There is a difference between what you say on Twitter, and what an entertaining comedy tries to say,” she said.

“If everybody [expects] everything to be politically correct, any scope of humour in our lives will be [lost]. Of course, you can't be demeaning,” she went on to say.

“Govinda sir duping Karisma to make her believe that he is not a coolie, is funny. It's not about him cheating. Ultimately, he falls in love with her, and that's what most of us look forward to in life,” she continued.

"I am not as spontaneous as my dad or my mother. It's all about reacting to what the other person says. It's a difficult genre to crack. Varun helped me improve my comic timing. He is much more experienced in this genre,” she added. 

More From Bollywood:

Fatima Sana Shaikh says she went into 'panic mode' after fire broke out at her home

Fatima Sana Shaikh says she went into 'panic mode' after fire broke out at her home
Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘handsome’ Manish Malhotra on his birthday

Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘handsome’ Manish Malhotra on his birthday
Varun Dhawan in isolation after getting diagnosed with COVID-19

Varun Dhawan in isolation after getting diagnosed with COVID-19
Ranbir Kapoor to bring mum Neetu back home after she tests positive for COVID-19

Ranbir Kapoor to bring mum Neetu back home after she tests positive for COVID-19
Anil Kapoor quashes rumours of his COVID-19 diagnosis

Anil Kapoor quashes rumours of his COVID-19 diagnosis

Sonam Kapoor expresses love to husband Anand Ahuja in loved-up post

Sonam Kapoor expresses love to husband Anand Ahuja in loved-up post
Sara Ali Khan shares first photo with Akshay Kumar from sets of ‘Atrangi Re’

Sara Ali Khan shares first photo with Akshay Kumar from sets of ‘Atrangi Re’
Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan bust some moves to 'Coolie No 1' track

Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan bust some moves to 'Coolie No 1' track

How is Janhvi Kapoor handling the Covid-19 pandemic?

How is Janhvi Kapoor handling the Covid-19 pandemic?
Kangana Ranaut’s tweet brings more legal trouble to her doorstep

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet brings more legal trouble to her doorstep

John Abraham named PETA India’s Person of the Year

John Abraham named PETA India’s Person of the Year
Saif Ali Khan hits out at social media users trolling his son Taimur

Saif Ali Khan hits out at social media users trolling his son Taimur

Latest

view all