Sara Ali Khan addresses ‘problematic’ plot of ‘Coolie No 1’ that stirred chaos

B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Coolie No 1 has stirred controversy even before its release.

Speaking about the problematic plot of the original 1995-release film, on which her film is based on, the Kedarnath actor came forth to defend it.

In an interview with Mid-Day, the actor said that if everything starts to become ‘politically correct’ the essence of humour would be dismissed.

“I'd urge people to watch the film with the honest intention with which it is told. There is a difference between what you say on Twitter, and what an entertaining comedy tries to say,” she said.

“If everybody [expects] everything to be politically correct, any scope of humour in our lives will be [lost]. Of course, you can't be demeaning,” she went on to say.

“Govinda sir duping Karisma to make her believe that he is not a coolie, is funny. It's not about him cheating. Ultimately, he falls in love with her, and that's what most of us look forward to in life,” she continued.

"I am not as spontaneous as my dad or my mother. It's all about reacting to what the other person says. It's a difficult genre to crack. Varun helped me improve my comic timing. He is much more experienced in this genre,” she added.