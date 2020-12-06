Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Dec 06 2020
Alia Bhatt ‘blessed’ to be back on sets for ‘Gangubhai Kathiawadi’

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is quite elated about heading back to work after staying indoors since the past few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking about her next film Gangubhai Kathiawadi, the Raazi star told Hindustan Times how returning to the set came as a ‘blessing’ for her.

“Like I said, we are all apprehensive, these are uncertain times but we have to make an effort and look at doing the best that we all can do. Also, the ability to be back on set doing what you love is a blessing and I feel very grateful for every moment,” she said.

“It’s a great feeling to be reunited with the team and being back on set. Of course, we have multiple restrictions and protocols to follow, everyone is very careful, taking all sorts of precautions,” she continued.

“But we’ve accepted that this is the new normal, and we’re all trying to make the best of the situation,” she added.

