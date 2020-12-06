Sara Ali Khan’a latest workout video goes viral

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan geared up for the weekend with an intense workout at the gym and the video has taken the internet by storm.



Sara, who is on promotional spree of her upcoming film Coolie No. 1, treated her fans with intense workout video, saying “that’s what life is really about.”

Taking to Instagram, the Simmba actress posted the video wherein se can be seen doing push-ups, crunches, burpees, stretching and planks.

Sara shared the video with caption, “When in doubt You must workout.”

“Push-ups and crunches, don’t lose count With health and fitness you must be devout. Because that’s what life is really about.”



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan.