Bollywood
Sunday Dec 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Janhvi Kapoor wins the internet yet again with her classical dance: WATCH

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who often shares her classical dance videos on social media handles, treated her fans with Kathak rehearsals and the video has won the hearts of the fans on internet.

Janhvi Kapoor, who follows in footsteps of her mother Sridevi in classical dance, shared the video of her Kathak dance rehearsals also features Khushi Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, the Angrezi Medium actress shared the dance rehearsal video wherein she can be seen flaunting her dancing skills.

Janhvi posted the video with caption, “Hope you guys are more amused than my sister was.”

The video also features Janhvi’s younger sister Khushi, however, she is not dancing. Even, Khushi in not paying attention to her sibling’s dance.

The video has gone viral on social media platforms shortly after the Dhadak actress shared it on Instagram handle.

